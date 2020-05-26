ImageCoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $426,701.15 and approximately $815,534.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002328 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,693,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,143,897 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.