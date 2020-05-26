IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 22,794 shares worth $577,720. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMPINJ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. 130,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,872. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.56. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.