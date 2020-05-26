Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.37 ($22.52).

Several brokerages recently commented on IFXA. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

