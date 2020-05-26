Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $519,322.74 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Ink has a total market cap of $519,322.74 and $83,027.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02080100 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00183853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

