Insider Buying: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman Buys 63,500 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph purchased 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,199,918.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, George Joseph purchased 26,000 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,840.00.

On Friday, May 15th, George Joseph purchased 41,418 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, George Joseph purchased 157,000 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,691,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, George Joseph purchased 66,363 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95.

On Thursday, May 7th, George Joseph purchased 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80.

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 25,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,606. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mercury General by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury General by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

