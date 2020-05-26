Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,077,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,557,693.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$206,500.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$407,300.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares acquired 8,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.39 per share, with a total value of C$20,793.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

TSE OSK traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.00. 225,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,645. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.24.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

