Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,210,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,533. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,049,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,451 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,127,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,103,000 after purchasing an additional 269,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

