Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX):

5/20/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/11/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.45 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/16/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Raytheon Technologies Corp alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.