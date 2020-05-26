Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX):
- 5/20/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/11/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.45 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
- 4/16/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – Raytheon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
