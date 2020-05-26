iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 8.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,994,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,767,904. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

