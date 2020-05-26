iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,479.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. 911,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.