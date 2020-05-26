iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 483.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

IWB traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.69. 561,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

