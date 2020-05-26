ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113 ($1.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get ITV alerts:

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05). Also, insider Margaret Ewing purchased 15,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,812.15).

Shares of LON ITV traded up GBX 4.06 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 80.72 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 19,058,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.