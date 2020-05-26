Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.64. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 12,473,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

