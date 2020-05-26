John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

