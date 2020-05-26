Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

