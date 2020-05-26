Kryll Price Tops $0.0914 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $7,862.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.58 or 0.03878199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,280,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

