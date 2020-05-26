Lamden One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,352.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and DEx.top. Lamden has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $11,352.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028351 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.