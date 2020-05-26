Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Sells $751,742.46 in Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 63.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after buying an additional 248,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 83.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

