Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LINX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of LINX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 125,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Linx has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

