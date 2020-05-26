LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Fred Mossler Sells 7,102 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPSN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,371. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

