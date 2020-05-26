Loom Network Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.03876210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,070,961 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.