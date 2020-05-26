Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,197,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.