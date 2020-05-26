Lunyr Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $649,301.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00009410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, BigONE, BiteBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

