Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 144.4% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $90,053.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.03849935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,257,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.