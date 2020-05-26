Manna 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 166% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 331.7% against the dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $683,882.51 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003970 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.54 or 1.01303978 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,717,694 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,025 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

