Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,889.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $251,038.41 and $2,889.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.02306518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00076118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

