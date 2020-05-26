MediShares Trading 4% Higher This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $218,845.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

