Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 403,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.