MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 76500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MedX Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

