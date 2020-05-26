Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

MEET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Meet Group alerts:

MEET remained flat at $$6.19 on Monday. 811,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Meet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,429,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Meet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.