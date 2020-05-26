MenaPay Achieves Market Cap of $466,119.06 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $466,119.06 and $181,775.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

