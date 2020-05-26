Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.03851676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.