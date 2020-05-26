Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Achieves $8.36 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.36 million and $614,099.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.50 or 0.02273919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,249,709 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,604 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

