MintCoin (MINT) Price Down 7.9% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000280 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

