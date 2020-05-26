Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,291. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -283.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,808,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,078,000 after purchasing an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.