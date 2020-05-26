Monolith Market Cap Reaches $5.98 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $26,279.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.03849935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.