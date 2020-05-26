MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.85

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 3947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MONOY. ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.