MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.85

Shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 3947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MONOY. ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.