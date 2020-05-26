MVL Market Cap Hits $3.19 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, MVL has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $138,201.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cashierest, IDCM and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.03871866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

