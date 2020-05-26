National Bank of Canada Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,485. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.56.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.3699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.85.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,126.46. Also, Director Louis Vachon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80. Insiders bought 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,078 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

