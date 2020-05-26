NavCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and cfinex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $119,501.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,741,751 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, cfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.