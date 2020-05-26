Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.17.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 471,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,980,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.