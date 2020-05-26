NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

NCMGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.55. 19,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,273. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

