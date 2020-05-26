Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. 4,509,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,381. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,276,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

