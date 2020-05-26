NewYorkCoin Trading Down 27.1% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $53.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00482762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,652,326,138 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

