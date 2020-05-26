Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $826,448.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $826,448.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,875.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02307641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.02581077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00481307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00691628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00076241 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00516705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,805,609,374 coins and its circulating supply is 5,979,609,374 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

