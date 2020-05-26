Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.15

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $74.15, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPCPF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

