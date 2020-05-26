NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Hits $374,174.15 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $374,174.15 and approximately $598.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002594 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000686 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 612,497,229 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

