Novacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $343,837.85 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $343,837.85 and approximately $628.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029319 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029284 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,952.52 or 1.00870260 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075982 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

