NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of DCMYY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.66. 45,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.01. NTT Docomo has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

