Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

